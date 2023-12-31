Coach predicts ‘2 minute destruction job’ for Conor McGregor in UFC 302 return against Michael Chandler

Former two-weight Octagon champion, Conor McGregor has been backed to land a destructive stoppage of Michael Chandler within just two minutes of the opening round by his head coach, John Kavanagh, after the Dubliner revealed today he would be returning at UFC 302 on June 29. during International Fight Week next year.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has yet to make good on a comeback to the sport since he headlined UFC 264 back in July, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, after fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening round.

As for Chandler, the Missouri veteran himself has been out of action since November of last year, dropping a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, former interim champion, Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

And revealing his comeback to the Octagon on June 29. next in Las Vegas, McGregor announced he would be fighting The Ultimate Fighter 31 foe, Chandler in a main event clash in ‘Sin City’ – claiming the bout is set to be contested at the middleweight limit.

“Ladies and gentleman, a Happy New Year to you all,” Conor McGregor said in the video posted on social media. “I would like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas, for International Fight Week, on June 29.”



“Come a little closer, and the opponent; Michael Chandler,” Conor McGregor continued. “And the weight, Mr. Chandler, 185 pounds.”

John Kavanagh predicts 2 minute win for Conor McGregor at UFC 302

And welcoming the idea of a middleweight fight with Crumlin striker, McGregor, Chandler has been backed to be dispatched by the Dubliner by his head coach, Kavanagh, early within the opening round.



“Let’s go ChampChamp,” John Kavanagh posted on his official X account. “Couple of months of misery for a 2min destruction job.”

