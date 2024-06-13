Conor McGregor shares cryptic video amid UFC 303 fight status worry: ‘He is out and he knows it’

Amid reports overnight detailing how the planned UFC 303 headliner between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was now currently in “limbo” ahead of their showdown at the end of the month, fans on social media have claimed the Dubliner is most definitely out – after he shared footage of him speaking about the susceptibility of suffering injuries.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in 2021 in a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier.

And expected to take on Chandler this month during International Fight Week, McGregor’s ability to feature at UFC 303 is most certainly in a period of “limbo” at the time of publication – with the organization hoping to find a resolution in the form of a replacement fight.

Conor McGregor speaks publicly of injury worries

Overnight, speculation was rife regarding the status of the pairing, with rumors again swirling of an injury preventing McGregor from competing this month – after he shared footage of himself speaking about the chances of suffering an injury.

Conor McGregor just shared this old video to his Instagram story:



“I think the more resistance you train with, the less movement and the more injury.



But the less resistance you train with, the more movement and the less injury.”



🎥 IG / @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC303 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/6y7bXo5qmB — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 13, 2024

“I think the more resistance you train with, the less movement and the more injury,” Conor McGregor shared on his Instagram story. “But the less resistance you train with, the more movement and less injury.”

Just over the course of last weekend, prior to this week’s latest developments regarding the pairing, Chandler has confirmed his fight with McGregor would be taking place as planned at UFC 303 – before vowing to meet the Dubliner in a spectacular “car crash collision” fight on June 29. in Las Vegas.

Do you expect to see Conor McGregor fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303?