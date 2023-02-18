Fighters react to claims Conor McGregor removed contestants from TUF 31: ‘F*ck this guy’

A host of fighters have shared their thoughts on recent claims and accusations brought against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, who is alleged to have replaced three initially clased contestants on The Ultimate Fighter 31 with three teammates of his own.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, is slated to serve as an opposing coach on TUF 31 against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler on this season of the reality television show – ahead of a welterweight clash later this year.

Conor McGregor denies removing contestants from The Ultimate Fighter 31

Touching down in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this week in order to begin filming for The Ultimate Fighter 31 – McGregor was immediately accused of replacing three initially casted contestants on the show with three teammates of his own, to which he then denied vehemently.

“@Actionman513 (Chris Curtis) not true,” Conor McGregor tweeted in a now-deleted post. “I only know 1 guy on this show and he put himself forward for it. And he is now, after today, set to fight he No. 1 seed! I didn’t ask nor request nothing! And I certainly didn’t have people removed. I’m just tryna get back in the mix myself so f*ck off.”

Reacting to claims brought against McGregor, a host of UFC fighters and current training partners of the Dubliner shared their respective thoughts on the accusations.

“Sucks for those guy (sic) that got kicked,” UFC featherweight, Sodiq Yusuff tweeted. “Being 100 with y’all though I would do the same for my ppls if I could.”

“Not fear with Loik,” UFC welterweight, Gilbert Burns tweeted. “Now more than ever F this guy (Conor McGregor).”

“And apologies to absolutely no1 king,” Bellator MMA featherweight and teammate of McGregor, Sinead Kavanagh tweeted.

“Feel bad for all the guys that got their chance at being on TUF but Conor wanted his buddies to get some screen time so they just have to go f*ck themselves otherwise McGregor would leave the show,” Former UFC bantamweight, Jay Perrin tweeted. “This guy sucks. Just no way around it.”