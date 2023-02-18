Conor McGregor denies removing contestants from TUF 31: ‘I didn’t have people removed so f*ck off’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has denied claims that three contestants of The Ultimate Fighter 31 have already been removed from the reality television show in order to make room for three teammates of his, insisting he never requested a reshuffle to the cast.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, is slated to serve as an opposing coach on TUF 31 against the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, ahead of a fight between the duo at the end of this season.

Set to begin filming in the coming days and weeks ahead of a May premiere on ESPN+ and ESPN the network, Conor McGregor landed in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this week ahead of filming.

Conor McGregor was accused of removing contestants from TUF 31

However, before filming of the season began, McGregor was slapped with accusations that three initially casted contestants were removed from the season – in order to accommodate and allow the Dubliner to bring three of his own teammates and training partners onto the show.

Backing up those claims, UFC welterweight Chris Curtis was hit with a response from McGregor as a result, who urged the Xtreme Couture staple to mind his own business.

“@Actionman513 (Chris Curtis) not true,” Conor McGregor tweeted in a now-deleted post. “I only know 1 guy on this show and he put himself forward for it. And he is now, after today, set to fight he No. 1 seed! I didn’t ask nor request nothing! And I certainly didn’t have people removed. I’m just tryna get back in the mix myself so f*ck off.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

Without a victory in his last two Octagon walks, McGregor suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening frame.