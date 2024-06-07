Conor McGregor set to law $6 million payout from antitrust lawsuit ahead of UFC 303 fighting return

UFC superstar Conor McGregor will be getting a hefty payout from the anti-trust lawsuit.

The UFC settled the lawsuit out of court for $335 million, but the lawyers who worked on behalf of fighters in this case since 2014 are asking for $120 million, which leaves $215 million to go to the fighters. Out of the $215 million, 75% of it will go to fighters who competed between 2010 to 2017, with the other 25% going to fighters who signed a contract after 2017.

The minimum settlement amount any qualifying fighter will earn is $8000, according to reports. But, fighters will get paid more money based on what they made during the class period, and according to John Nash, that means Conor McGregor will likely get another $6 million.

“Conor McGregor made $27 million during the Le class period from 2010 to 2017,” reporter John Nash said in a special two-part podcast (via MMAMania). “We know that because the trial revealed that. So that $27 million would be about 4.85% of the total earnings paid out [by UFC] in compensation during the lead class period. So that means he’d get 4.85% of $129 million. So about $6 million would be going to him…”

“An easy way [to calculate] is to combine all your income you made during the Le period as a fighter, and take 23 percent of that,” Nash said. “That should be how much your compensation will be.”

Meaning, if a fighter made $1 million in the UFC, they would get $230,000 as part of the settlement.

‘Great optimism’ that Conor McGregor will fight at UFC 303

Conor McGregor is scheduled to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 303 against Michael Chandler on June 29.

However, the Dublin press conference this week was canceled and many thought the fight was off, especially after fans noticed that the UFC took down all of Conor McGregor’s free fights on YouTube.

However, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani said on Wednesday that there is a sense of “positivity” and “optimism” that the fight will indeed happen.

McGregor has not competed since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.