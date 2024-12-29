Conor McGregor appears to confirm jaw-Dropping payout for boxing match with Logan Paul in India

Amid links to a stunning exhibition boxing match in the new year, UFC megastar, Conor McGregor has all but confirmed the staggering $250,000,000 payday on the line for a potential pairing with YouTuber and professional wrestler, Logan Paul in India next year.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been linked heavily throughout this month with a potential trip to Mumbai to take on WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star, Paul in a heavily-scrutinized exhibition boxing match.

Playing up a return to action against the outspoken Ohio native, McGregor claimed he would then pursue his return to the UFC in the time after the pairing in India, having withdrawn from a June comeback fight against Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit through a toe fracture.

Conor McGregor plays up boxing match with Logan Paul in India

And hinting at a potential boxing pairing with Paul on social media this evening, Dublin counter striker, McGregor reposted a report from FightBook MMA which claimed in unconfirmed reports that the 36-year-old would be facing off with Paul — in a blockbuster $250,000,000 pairing in Mumbai.

Furthermore, according to a latter report from The Mac Life, McGregor and Paul are reportedly poised to feature as part of a “Visit India” tourism campaign in the new year, with the duo rewarded $250,000,000 for their efforts to boot.

Image via: LAPRESSE

“Conor McGregor and Logan Paul are to feature as part of a historic “Visit India” tourism campaign as the pair clash in Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

