Watch – Conor McGregor lands 2 submissions over training partner in new footage: ‘His grappling is looking good’

Whilst recently striking footage of former UFC champion, Conor McGregor was torn down by critics on social media, the Irish megastar has impressed some fans with new training footage — showing himself wrap up a pair of choke submissions over a sparring partner.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder, was slated to make his return from a three-year absence earlier this annum as recently in June in a welterweight main event clash.

Slated to headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week, McGregor withdrew from a booked matchup with former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler, citing a broken toe on the same foot as his prior tibia and fibula fracture suffered against Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

And earlier this week, training footage released by McGregor — detailing him utilizing the heavy bag for some striking drills, was ripped apart by fans and pundits alike, who compared him to the faltering former interim champion, Tony Ferguson.

“I fear not even Tony Ferguson is this washed,” A user on X posted.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) not coming back anytime soon,” Another user wrote.

“Looking like a prime Irish Dada 5000,”

“”Stiff as a broad, stuck in the mud” Life goes by fast,”

Image via: Phil Lambert

“205 pounder ahh bag work lmao,”

Conor McGregor submits sparring partner twice during grappling showdown

However, this afternoon, more recent footage of McGregor training his grappling skills were produced, in which he submitted his sparring partner twice with a pair of separate choke variations.

👀Conor McGregor submits training partner twice in new training footage



🎥@TheNotoriousMMA 🔹 pic.twitter.com/jW3mzKQD1O — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 28, 2024

“Conor’s grappling is looking real good,” A user posted.

“I mean he doesn’t look like he’s trying. Clearly just going through the motion,” A user wrote.

“ive seen enough, conor submits islam first round,” Another user posted on social platform, X.