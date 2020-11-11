Conor McGregor seems to be edging towards a return to the Octagon opposite Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23.

A report yesterday claimed the fight was a done deal, but UFC president Dana White later told media that the match-up was not yet official, he said.

“Jan. 23 on Fight Island, if everything goes according to plans. There are a ton of if’s right now. I have to see where the world is at in the next couple of months.”

Coach John Kavanagh added more fuel to the fire yesterday when he took to social media to claim “it’s on” amid growing speculation about McGregor – Poirier II.

It's on. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 10, 2020

Kavanagh later got more specific and confirmed the “return of the mac” while recapping what seems to have been a really positive day for the SBG head coach.

“- SBG team member won a title

– 2 SBG team members offered major contracts

– return of the mac confirmed

– pedro going to bed almost on weight

celebrate the little wins life sends you and life sends you more little wins to celebrate

Beir bua

#HappyTuesday”

– SBG team member won a title

– 2 SBG team members offered major contracts

– return of the mac confirmed

– pedro going to bed almost on weight

celebrate the little wins life sends you and life sends you more little wins to celebrate



Beir bua#HappyTuesday — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) November 11, 2020

If booked, it will mark McGregor’s return to action after over a year after previously returning in January this year where he needed just 40 seconds to TKO Donald Cerrone in the UFC 246 headliner. Since then ‘Notorious’ has been frustrated by the lack of fight option available. So frustrated, he chose to retire earlier this year before beginning to pursue fights again.

Poirier, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker in June. He previously faced McGregor in a featherweight bout back in 2014 but would suffer a first-round TKO defeat. “The Diamond” has since won 10 of his last 13 fights.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II is already signed?