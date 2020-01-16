Conor McGregor Claims He Can Read ‘Cowboy’ Like A Book

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor feels he knows exactly what to expect from Donald Cerrone.

The pair clash at UFC 246 this Saturday in Las Vegas in a welterweight bout with a press conference taking place on Wednesday evening.

Unlike a typical McGregor press conference, this one was devoid of any trash talk and mental warfare. However, the only real bit of trash talking — if it can be counted as that — was when McGregor claimed he could read Cerrone like a book when asked about his fighting style:

“I can read Donald like a children’s book, to be honest,” McGregor said at the press conference. “We are well prepared.”

Cerrone didn’t take offense to that comment as he laughed it off with a response of his own:

“Hopefully, he’s got some Hooked on Phonics,” Cerrone responded.

As for how Cerrone hopes to end the fight, he recently revealed his ideal method would be a head kick in what he hopes to be a war.

“The best way? Head-kick knockout in the fourth round,” Cerrone said. “I want to (expletive) go in there and be tested, test him, and drag and drool and get some. I train hard for this. I’m here for this. There’s a lot of glory with knocking someone out right away. There’s more glory for me fighting and having to answer those questions in your mind.

“When you get wobbled, you get hurt, and you have to step back and bite to keep going? That’s the (expletive) sickness that I have that I love. If I could write it perfectly, it’d be a hard-ass, drag-him-through-the-dirt fight.”

It will be certainly interesting to see how McGregor deals with a Cerrone looking to test him for the duration of the fight.

What do you make of McGregor’s comments?