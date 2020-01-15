UFC 246 Press Conference Video & Live Stream

Spread the word!













The UFC 246 press conference goes down today (Wed. January 15, 2020) from the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. All the action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This will be the first time headliners Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone come face-to-face since their fight’s announcement. It will be interesting to see how the pair interact just days out from fight night. UFC 246 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18.

You can watch the UFC 246 press conference along with us in the video player below.

UFC 246 Press Conference

UFC 246 Card

Main Card:

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Preliminary Card:

Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Early Prelims:

Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

What did you think about the UFC 246 press conference?