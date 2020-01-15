UFC 246 Press Conference Video & Live Stream

The UFC 246 press conference goes down today (Wed. January 15, 2020) from the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. All the action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
This will be the first time headliners Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone come face-to-face since their fight’s announcement. It will be interesting to see how the pair interact just days out from fight night. UFC 246 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18.
UFC 246 Press Conference
UFC 246 Card
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
- Lightweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson
Early Prelims:
- Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
