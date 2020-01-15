Donald Cerrone Reveals ‘Best Way’ He’d Like To Beat Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













The highly-anticipated return of Conor McGregor is just days away, as he’ll headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) against Donald Cerrone at welterweight.

Both men are known as strikers with the tendency to stand in the middle of the Octagon and bang. Many predict that the fight will end with a knockout if someone doesn’t try to take the fight to the ground. Speaking at a recent media scrum, Cerrone offered his ideal scenario for the contest. He’d like to finish the Irishman with a head-kick late in the fight. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“The best way? Head-kick knockout in the fourth round,” Cerrone said. “I want to (expletive) go in there and be tested, test him, and drag and drool and get some. I train hard for this. I’m here for this. There’s a lot of glory with knocking someone out right away. There’s more glory for me fighting and having to answer those questions in your mind.

“When you get wobbled, you get hurt, and you have to step back and bite to keep going? That’s the (expletive) sickness that I have that I love. If I could write it perfectly, it’d be a hard-ass, drag-him-through-the-dirt fight.”

Many have called for Cerrone to take the fight to the ground and utilize his jiu-jitsu, an area that McGregor has received much criticism for over the years. However, Cerrone isn’t taking McGregor’s grappling ability lightly, not to mention, he’s fighting for himself – not anyone else – and is going to go out there and fight his fight.

“I’m not fighting for any of you guys out there,” Cerrone said. “I’m fighting for me. That’s what I want to do. Then, everybody says, ‘Why don’t you just take Conor down?’ You don’t think Conor trains jiu-jitsu? You don’t think he’s got somewhat (of a ground game)? (Maybe) ever since he got submitted he’s been like, ‘Maybe I should work on that. Maybe I should work on my wrestling.’

“You think I can just walk out there and trip him like (that) and he’ll fall down? I’m sure he’s got good takedown defense, but I’m going out there to fight for me – not for anybody else. If I want to go out there and stand, can I take the (expletive) left hand? That’s for me to decide, and I can’t wait.”

What do you think about Cerrone wanting a head-kick knockout win over McGregor? Will it happen?