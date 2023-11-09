Daniel Cormier expects Conor McGregor – Michael Chandler fight to headline UFC 300 next year: ‘How crazy is that?’

Former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier has claimed he expects to see a long-awaited welterweight fight between former two-division titleholder, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler headline a blockbuster UFC 300 in April of next year, claiming the card will need sufficient star power.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, has yet to return to the Octagon since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

As for Chandler, the one-time lightweight title challenger has himself yet to return since suffering defeat to Lafayette native, Poirier, dropping a third round rear-naked choke loss to the former interim champion at UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

And expected to fight Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler in his much-anticipated return to the Octagon, McGregor who claims he would be ready to compete as soon as March of next year, has been continually linked with a comeback fight at UFC 300 in April – as part of a monumental event for the promotion.

Conor McGregor has been tipped to headline UFC 300

As far as Cormier is concerned to boot, the Hall of Fame inductee claims a fight between the Dubliner and Chandler will do take main event honors at the event – highlighting the need for significant star power.

“UFC 100 had Brock (Lesnar), right?” Daniel Cormier said on DC & RC. “With Georges St-Pierre and all those guys. UFC 200 had Brock, it was supposed to be me and (Jon) Jones also but it ended up being me, Anderson Silva, Brock, all these guys, big names.”

“UFC 300 has to have a name like that,” Cormier explained. “We don’t have Brock Lesnar anymore. So, I think you have to have a Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler [on the card]. I think Michael CHandler gets his shot now, in the main event. Boy, Michael Chandler will headline UFC 300 – how crazy is that?”

