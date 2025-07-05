PFL Europe 2 – Full Results and Highlights From Brussels

ByCraig Pekios
PFL Europe 2 - Full Results and Highlights From Brussels

After delivering a spectacular event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday night, the Professional Fighters League is back with more action. This time, the promotion invades Brussels for a stacked PFL Europe 2 card inside ING Arena.

In the main event of the evening, unbeaten Belgian sensation Patrcik Habiora (6-0) looks to keep his ‘O’ intact when he squares off with the 24-fight veteran out of London, Danny Roberts (18-8). In the co-main event, ex-UFC standout Taylor Lapilus (21-4) goes toe-to-toe with Swedish knockout artist Ali Taleb (12-1).

Also in action will be the 2024 women’s flyweight tournament winner, Paulina Wiśniewska. The undefeated Polish prospect will have her work cut out for her when she meets 30-year-old Brazilian vet Jessica Cunha.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria Laughs Off Pimblett Challenge: 'Easiest Fight in the Division'
GvGMOgDXMAAPdS3

PFL Europe 2 Results:

  • Welterweight Bout: Salvo Giudice def. Brice Belghazi vis submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:14 of Round 3.
  • Bantamweight Bout: Levi Batchelor def. Fahdi Khaled via submission (ezekial choke) at 4:34 of Round 3.

  • Featherweight Bout: Adam Meskini def. Tiziano Ferranti via TKO (strikes) at 4:56 of Round 2.
  • Flyweight Bout: Paulina Wiśniewska def. Jessica Cunha via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:12 of Round 1.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PFL Europe (@pfleurope)

  • Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Jan Ciepłowski def. Julien Pierre Lopez via TKO (strikes) at 3:43 of Round 1.
READ MORE:  Could Gegard Mousasi Be Done Fighting? Training Partner Hints at the End

  • Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Gustavo Oliveira def. Anas Azizoun via KO (spinning back elbow) at 3:25 of Round 1.

  • Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Mahio Campanella def. Matiss Zaharovs via unanimous decision.
  • Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Dean Garnett def. Tuomas Grönvall via unanimous decision.
  • Featherweight Bout: Ibragim Ibragimov def. Mathys Duragrin via unanimous decision.
  • Bantamweight Bout: Movsar Ibragimov def. Gerardo Fanny via submission (von flue choke) at 1:42 of Round 2.
READ MORE:  Luis Hernandez on Viral Sean Strickland Clash: 'This Is Entertainment - I'm a Cop, I’ve Seen Worse'

  • Welterweight Bout: Chequina Noso Pedro def. Khamzat Abaev via unanimous decision.
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Boris Mbarga Atangana def. Bruno Santos via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 0:55 of Round 1.

  • Featherweight Bout: Gaetano Pirrello def. Salvatore Liga via submission (d’arce choke) at 3:22 of Round 1.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Professional Fighters League (@pflmma)

  • Bantamweight Bout: Taylor Lapilus vs. Ali Taleb
  • Welterweight Bout: Patrick Habirora vs. Danny Roberts
READ MORE:  UFC Cheavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall: 'I Was Never Chasing Jon Jones - Only the Heavyweight Title'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts