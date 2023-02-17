Coach expects Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler fight to resemble Chad Mendes win: ‘It’s an exciting one’

Straight Blast Gym head coach, John Kavanagh has briefly broken down his student, Conor McGregor’s expected UFC return against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler later this year – explaining how he expects the matchup to resemble the Dubliner’s 2015 fight with Chad Mendes, where he clinched the interim featherweight championship.

McGregor, a former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, touched down in Las Vegas, Nevada yesterday, as he prepares to begin filming The Ultimate Fighter 31 against the above-mentioned, Chandler, with the duo expected to fight at the finale of the reality television show.

Yet to officially book a date for their pairing, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, who are expected to fight at the welterweight limit of 170lbs, have been floated for a potential September clash.

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid to common-opponent, Dustin Poirier, McGregor’s next Octagon outing will come as the first since he fractured his left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss back in July 2021.

As for Chandler, the Missouri veteran also suffered his most recent defeat to Poirier – who submitted the former with a third round rear-naked choke at UFC 281 in November at Madison Square Garden.

Previewing his product’s return against Chandler later this year, the above-mentioned Kavanagh explained how he believes the Dubliner’s fight with the former could very well resemble his 2015 interim featherweight title triumph over Mendes.

“I think it (Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler) could resemble a little bit the (Chad) Mendes fight,” John Kavanagh told Sherdog. “Mendes was that style; blocky guy, (with) big punches, (with) big double legs. I think that’s how it could go. Conor (McGregor) has a good record against those kind of orthodox, stocky wrestlers with big overhand rights and big double legs.”

“It’s an exciting one to prepare for,” Kavanagh explained. “Chandler – he’s an excellent fighter, he’s got a great résumé.”

Headlining UFC 189 against Mendes at the MGM Grand back in 2015, McGregor rallied after finding himself on the receiving end of multiple takedowns in the first and second round, to finish the Team Alpha MMA staple in the final seconds of the second frame, capturing the interim featherweight title.