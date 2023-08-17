Revered as one of the most recognizable fighters and public figures on the globe today, mixed martial arts fighting star and UFC sportsman, Conor McGregor has spent a huge portion of his estimated $101,000,000 net worth on a slew of luxury vehicles and cars.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from actual fighting since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in July 2021 in a high-profile UFC outing against American rival, Dustin Poirier.

However, in the time since, the 35 year old has been sailing the seas in a stunning yacht as well as a custom-built Lamborghini powerboat, taking his fleet of boats and ships to the principality of Monaco just earlier this summer to take in a Formula 1 Grand Prix around the region’s world famous street circuit.

Conor McGregor sports a spectacular car collection

And while a slew of Conor McGregor’s vehicles have come through luxury car rental – the Dubliner has been spotted cruising through the streets and motorways of Dublin in luxury BMWs, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, and Range Rovers.

Just recently, the former mixed martial arts championship holder gifted his long-time partner and mother to his four children, fiancée, Dee Devlin a lavish top-of-the-range, Rover Range – which has an estimated value of upwards of $150,000.

Notably, back in 2015, Conor McGregor and his entourage travelled the streets of ‘The Big Apple’ in a stunning Rolls Royce Ghost, with a custom livery sporting the Dubliner’s face ‘Notorious’ nickname emblazoned across the vehicle.

McGregor would go on to become the first simultaneous two-weight UFC champion later that week in the main event of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden, stopping Philadelphia veteran with a stunning second round TKO win in New York City.

Along with the custom Rolls Royce Ghost the Dubliner has been pictured cruising around in, McGregor has been spotted travelling in the luxury car company’s fleet of Phantom VIII, Wraith, and Dawn models – with a combined valued close to $1,000,000.

In tandem with his Lamborghini powerboat, McGregor, who fought former world champion professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather in his squared circle debut back in 2017, travelled to and from the UFC Performance Institute in an outstanding green Lamborghini Aventador. The Crumlin native also sports a bronze-colored Aventador soft-topped roof model.

With his lavish lifestyle, McGregor has yet to make a return to fighting since he suffered a brutal leg injury against Poirier two years ago, however, has been tipped to make a UFC comeback in a welterweight fight against The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler in the near future – clamouring for a December fight with the Missouri veteran, potentially at UFC 296.

Slapped with a driving ban after excessive offenses including speeding in his native Dublin and in the Kildare region, Conor McGregor was whisked to-and-foom court on multiple occasions in an eye-catching black BMW i8 – while the former also owns the keys to a white-colored version of the eco-friendly four wheeler, which is among a fleet of luxury vehicles.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor make a UFC return this year?