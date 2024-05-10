Jon Jones unsure of title fight with ‘Hype train’ Tom Aspinall: ‘He may not be around in three years’

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones unsure on fight with hype train Tom Aspinall He may not be around in three years

Jon Jones remains steadfast in his pursuit of a title fight defense against Stipe Miocic in his immediate return to the UFC, claiming a potential bout with Tom Aspinall has no appeal to him right now – labelling the current interim gold holder a “hype train”.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion and former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, has been out of action since March of last year, headlining UFC 285 in his hiatus-snapping return.

Jon Jones confirms verbal agreement in place to make UFC return I'll let Dana White announce the date
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Winning vacant heavyweight spoils, Rochester native, Jones turned in a dominant first round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

And ruled from a UFC 295 comeback at Madison Square Garden at the end of last year, Jones suffered a pectoral tendon tear, resulting in the introduction of an interim title.

READ MORE:  Jon Jones defends status as undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, continues to snub Tom Aspinall

Winning that gold in a co-main event slot, the above-mentioned, Aspinall made light work of Sergei Pavlovich – finishing the Russian with a first round knockout win.

Tom Aspinall accuses Jon Jones of playing games I don't know what's going on
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Jon Jones unsure on fight with Tom Aspinall

And staking his claim continually for a title unification fight with Jones – ultimately to no avail ahead of an expected UFC 304 return in July, Aspinall has been labelled a “hype train” by the former, who questioned why he should fight him at all.

Jon Jones shuts down retirement talk ahead of UFC return I can't just walk away
Mandatory Credit: Chris Graythen

“I’m in the middle of a pretty clear decision,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “Stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades or completely disregard all of the Stipe training I’ve put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years.”

READ MORE:  UFC 302's Dustin Poirier believes Islam Makhachev's fight game has surpassed that of Khabib Nurmagomedov

“I am not changing my plans for anyone,’ Jon Jones continued. “Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever, working his a** off. I’m gonna give that man what he wants, and I’m going to claim another head. Whatever comes next comes next.”

READ MORE:  Steve Erceg opens up on close title fight defeat against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301: 'I blew it'

Who would win in a fight: Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall?

READ MORE:  Jon Jones weighs up Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall fights with UFC return in the works: 'Decisions, decisions'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts