Jon Jones unsure of title fight with ‘Hype train’ Tom Aspinall: ‘He may not be around in three years’

Jon Jones remains steadfast in his pursuit of a title fight defense against Stipe Miocic in his immediate return to the UFC, claiming a potential bout with Tom Aspinall has no appeal to him right now – labelling the current interim gold holder a “hype train”.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion and former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, has been out of action since March of last year, headlining UFC 285 in his hiatus-snapping return.

Winning vacant heavyweight spoils, Rochester native, Jones turned in a dominant first round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

And ruled from a UFC 295 comeback at Madison Square Garden at the end of last year, Jones suffered a pectoral tendon tear, resulting in the introduction of an interim title.

Winning that gold in a co-main event slot, the above-mentioned, Aspinall made light work of Sergei Pavlovich – finishing the Russian with a first round knockout win.

Jon Jones unsure on fight with Tom Aspinall

And staking his claim continually for a title unification fight with Jones – ultimately to no avail ahead of an expected UFC 304 return in July, Aspinall has been labelled a “hype train” by the former, who questioned why he should fight him at all.

“I’m in the middle of a pretty clear decision,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “Stick to exact and original plans, and fight the man with all the accolades or completely disregard all of the Stipe training I’ve put in and fight another potential hype train that may not even be around in three years.”

“I am not changing my plans for anyone,’ Jon Jones continued. “Stipe is over there as the best heavyweight ever, working his a** off. I’m gonna give that man what he wants, and I’m going to claim another head. Whatever comes next comes next.”

