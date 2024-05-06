Cory Sandhagen set to fight rival Umar Nurmagomedov in UFC Abu Dhabi title eliminator in August

Former interim bantamweight title challenger, Cory Sandhagen is slated to make his return to the Octagon later this summer, booking a headlining clash with Russian contender, Umar Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates on August 4.

Sandhagen, the current number two ranked bantamweight contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC Nashville last August, landing a decision win over Rob Font in a short-notice clash – with Nurmagomedov forced from a clash due to an injury setback.

Mandatory Credit: Josh Hedges – Zuffa LLC

Himself returning from injury following a failed main event against Sandhagen in a March return, Nurmagomedov, the current number nine ranked contender, improved to 17-0 with a decision win over debutante, Bekzat Almakhan.

Cory Sandhagen rebooks title eliminator with Umar Nurmagomedov

News of Sandhagen’s reworked clash with Nurmagomedov was confirmed by the promotion on their official X account this Monday morning.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“They’ll meet for a 5 round battle at #UFCAbuDhabi,” UFC posted. “@CorySandhagen vs. @UNmgdv”

17-4 as a professional, Sandhagen had turned in consecutive decision victories over the above-mentioned, Font, and most recent title challenger, Marlon Vera last year – which came off the back of a knockout win over surging contender, Song Yadong the annum prior.

Competing for interim bantamweight spoils on short-notice at UFC 267, Sandhagen suffered a decision defeat to former undisputed champion, Petr Yan in his most recent visit to Abu Dhabi.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

During his tenure with the Dana White-led organization, the previously mentioned, Nurmagomedov has racked up notable victories over the likes of Brian Kelleher, and a stunning knockout triumph over Raoni Barcelos.

UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi takes place on August 4. from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with Cory Sandhagen versus Umar Nurmagomedov slated as the official headlining bout.

