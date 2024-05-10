UFC megastar Conor McGregor ordered to disclose his earnings from Proper No. 12 sale

Conor McGregor has not one, but two big fights right around the corner.

On Saturday, June 29, McGregor will return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years when he meets former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event.

Today, the Irishman’s net worth is estimated to be over $200 million — a majority of that coming from the sale of his popular brand of Irish whiskey, Proper No. 12. Selling a majority stake to Proximo Spirits for $600 million in 2021, McGregor and everyone involved in the product became very rich.

Well, maybe not everyone.

McGregor’s longtime friend and former UFC fighter Artem Lobov has brought legal action against the former two-division champion, claiming that he was promised a 5% stake in Proper No. 12, but never received any money from the sale. McGregor reportedly offered Lobov a flat $1 million which ‘The Russian Hammer’ declined.

Artem Lobov could be entitled to $20 million from the sale of Conor McGregor’s Proper No. 12

As a result, McGregor is being forced to disclose his earnings to the Dublin High Court by Friday, May 10 per a report from The Irish Sun.

McGregor is said to have banked roughly $140 million from the sale. If Lobov successfully makes his argument, he could walk away with 5% of the $600 million the whiskey brand sold for — or $20 million.

Lobov had also filed a lawsuit against Conor McGregor for defamation after ‘Mystic Mac’ dubbed him a “rat” during a social media rant in 2022. However, the Dublin High Court cleared the Irisman of any wrongdoing and closed the case.