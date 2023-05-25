Former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at undisputed boxing world champion, Canelo Alvarez tonight on his social media – after recently calling for a fight with the Mexican gold holder.

McGregor, 34, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

As for Canelo, the undisputed WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF super middleweight champion, made a successful homecoming earlier this month in a Mexico showdown with British contender, John Ryder turning in a criticized, albeit one-sided unanimous decision victory – improving to 59-2-2 as a professional.

Receiving a rather bizarre and heated call out from Dublin striker, McGregor last week ahead of a super lightweight fight between Chantelle Cameron, and Katie Taylor – Canelo was described as “waning” by the Crumlin native off the back of his home soil judging victory.

Conor McGregor once more reverts attention to Canelo Alvarez

Replying to McGregor’s call out, Jalisco favorite, Canelo claimed he would defeat the mixed martial arts star with just a single hand – leading to another fiery response from the former duel-weight gold holder on his social media tonight.

“Canelo (Alvarez) you little ginger sausage,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “I’d beat you with NO HANDS. Don’t forget.”

Expected to make his speculated return to the USADA anti-doping testing pool next month ahead of an Octagon return – potentially at UFC 296 in December of this year, McGregor is all but slated to fight former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler in a welterweight clash, having coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 against the Missouri veteran earlier this year.