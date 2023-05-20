Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has talked up the possibility of scoring a return to professional boxing in the future – claiming current undisputed world champion, Canelo Alvarez is “waning”, as well as offering to fight him.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the promotion’s banner, has been sidelined from active competition since fracturing his left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

As for Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over British challenger, John Ryder in a Mexico homecoming at the beginning of this month. The triumph saw Canelo retain his championship titles and improve to 59-2-2 as a professional.

Previously sharing the squared circle with a common-foe back in 2017, McGregor suffered an eventual tenth round standing TKO loss to former undisputed world champion, the unbeaten, Floyd Mayweather, in his sole venture in professional boxing.

Conor McGregor welcomes a boxing return against Canelo Alvarez

However, finding himself continually linked to a return to the sport in the future in the wake of his impending UFC comeback, McGregor has offered to fight Canelo next, describing the Mexican puncher as “waning”.

“I’m a southpaw, John Ryder’s a southpaw, Billy Joe Saunders is a southpaw,” Conor McGregor said during a media scrum. “I’ve seen methods, I’ve seen things I do. And I know he’s waning.”

“I’d fight Canelo (Alvarez),” Conor McGregor explained. “No f*cking problem.”

Expected to make his Octagon return before the close of this year, McGregor confirmed to boot that he would fighting former lightweight championship challenger, Michael Chandler before the turn of the year.

USADA also released an official statement in conjunction with McGregor’s comments, confirming their “immediate” expectation of the Dubliner’s return to the anti-doping testing pool.