Conor McGregor Calls Out Vince McMahon, WWE Champ Drew McIntyre Responds

WWE champion Drew McIntyre says former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor wouldn’t stand a chance of beating Vince McMahon in the professional wrestling ring.

On Wednesday (July 1) McGregor posted out the below picture which shows him holding the UFC belt and WWE belt, the Irishman’s caption read. “McMahon vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch.”

Now 74 years old WWE CEO McMahon now longer competes in the ring. He hasn’t been seen in action since losing to Kevin Owens three years ago. McIntyre who became WWE champion by defeating former UFC heavyweight king Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 has now spoken out against McGregor.

‘The Scottish Psychopath’ referenced McGregor’s infamous run-in with an elderly man in a pub when saying ‘Notorious’ wouldn’t stand a chance if he chose to fight McMahon, he wrote.

“Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper.”

McGregor hasn’t fought in MMA since beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this year. The lightweight superstar has previously spoken about wanting to stay active as possible in 2020 but due to the ongoing global pandemic and the log-jammed lightweight title picture he has been unable to do so. This has triggered his retirement from the sport for the third time in four years.

McGregor has since spoken to reaffirm his retirement and it has been verified by UFC boss Dana White and his long-time coach John Kavanagh. It now appears that McGregor is plotting a move into the WWE although McIntyre seems to think the former UFC champion should stay in his lane.

Do you think Conor McGregor will move into the WWE?