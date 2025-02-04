Conor McGregor calls Irish boxer Jono Carroll a ‘Carpet licker’ after converting to Islam

UFC star, Conor McGregor continues to disgrace himself on social media this week, referring to fellow Dublin native, Jono Carroll as a “carpet licker” after the professional boxing star revealed his conversion to the Islamic religion.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder during his tenure with the Dana White-led promotion, has been heavily criticized across social media amid a series of feuds on social media.

Last month, Crumlin counter striker, McGregor claimed Derry native, Paul Hughes was a “weasel” and questioned his Irish allegiance and identity after the PFL star conversed with his arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov after his PFL: Road to Dubai headliner.

Furthermore, rekindling his rivalry with Nurmagomedov on social media, Conor McGregor used the n-word on social media on numerous occasions during a post aimed at the Russian — after also mocking the former’s arranged marriage to a distant relative.

And overnight, footage emerged on social media of McGregor, 36, engaging in an altercation with a member of the public whilst attending a function in Washington, spitting in the man’s face after he was on the receiving end of a pro-Nurmagomedov jibe.

Conor McGregor calls Jono Carroll a “carpet licker” after converting to Islam

This afternoon, McGregor continued his spiral on social media, referring to former IBF junior lightweight title challenger, Carroll as a “carpet licker” in a derogatory post after the Dubliner revealed he had converted to Islam on his social media.

“Carpet licker,” Conor McGregor commented on Jono Carroll’s Instagram post.

“Imagine someone you looked up to as a kid like @thenotoriousmma calling you a carpet licker because I put my head to the ground every day speaking to God,” Jono Carroll posted. “Never mind disrespecting Islam ☪️ 😢🫣 this fella should be ashamed of himself.

Conor McGregor calls Irish boxer Jono Carroll who has converted to Islam a “carpet licker” pic.twitter.com/iTTr700UaK — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) February 4, 2025

“Islam has made me a better man all around,” Jono Carroll explained. “I just hope he finds peace like I have. (Someday) inshallah 🤲✨️👌 the thing is I already forgive you and pray for you and your family mate. Inshallah, you find your way someday. You need rehab bro. If not for yourself, do it for your family, please 💪🤲✨️✊️

I’m so happy my brother @khabib_nurmagomedov (a real man) gave you a lesson for acting the hard man.

But you weren’t too brave tapping out when it was just the 2 of you in that cage where you???”