UFC star Marvin Vettori defends Conor McGregor’s N-Word rant: ‘It’s such a bullsh*t word’

UFC middleweight contender, Marvin Vettori has defended the use of a racial slur by former champion, Conor McGregor on social media this evening, with the Italian describing the outrage regarding the Dubliner’s n-word use on his X account as “bullsh*t.

Vettori, the current number seven ranked divisional contender, has been booked to snap an almost-two year hiatus from the Octagon in March, taking on Georgian contender, Roman Dolidze in a rematch of their close showdown back in 2023 in London.

And coming under fire this evening on social media, Trento native, Marvin Vettori responded to claims from fellow contender, Joaquin Buckley that if anybody — including McGregor uttered the n-word around him in the future, he would attack them, claiming use of the word in a derogatory fashion was just “bullsh*t” outrage.

Marvin Vettori defends Conor McGregor’s use of racial slurs on social media

“Surprise DC (Daniel Cormier) didn’t mention nothing about Conor (McGregor) calling his brother Khabib (Nurmagomedov) a n*gga or inbred,” Joaquin Buckley posted on his official X account. “I feel like we too comfortable with anybody saying n*gga now a days especially in the UFC so with that being said starting this trend back again say nigg*/er around me, lay hands on u (sic).”

“Naa I think that’s a good thing, n*gga such bullsh*t word makes 0 sense,” Marvin Vettori responded under the post made by Joaquin Buckley.

Himself receiving massive criticizm on social media last week — in a post in which Marvin Vettori was referring to, McGregor hit out at the above-mentioned, Nurmagomedov in another jab at their long-standing feud, using the n-word on numerous occasions whilst addressing him, as well as making a mockery of arranged marriages.

“15 minutes, I done Aldo 15 seconds,” Conor McGregor wrote on his official X account. Show yo wife n*gga. Show yo kids n*gga.

“Cousin f*ckin motherf*ckin hidin motherf*cker. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are you saying Ireland vs Dagestan? Where’s your offspring? We cant wait to see them. The best of Dagestan offspring? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true?

“Who’s next [because] fatso with the coach whistle won’t fight. Who the f*ck designated this fat b*tch as master father? Certainly not his own father, Abdulmanap. And they all know it in Dagestan. Dagestan [thinks] you are p*ssy lips for retiring. Real Dagestan is forever. You are laughed at behind your back in Dagestan. Lazy you are, they say. Fight me and make a $100 million and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won’t, why? Fat lazy scared bitch. Lazy fasto.”