Video – UFC star Conor McGregor spits on fan after pro-Khabib Nurmagomedov jibe: ‘What you gonna do?’

Footage has emerged this evening on social media of Conor McGregor spitting in the face of a fan who jibed at him over his rival with fellow former UFC champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov — during an intense encounter at a recent function attended by the Crumlin striker.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the umbrella of the promotion, has been under fire last week on social media, involving in a pair of bitter and fierce spats with both Nurmagomedov, and compatriot, Paul Hughes.

Firstly, McGregor hit out at PFL lightweight star, Hughes for his conversing with the above-mentioned, Nurmagomedov after his PFL: Road to Dubai headliner, questioning the Derry favorite’s Irish allegiance and identity.

And over the weekend, McGregor once more came under fire after his use of the n-word on numerous occasions during an address to Nurmagomedov on social media, with the Dubliner also mocking his arranged marriage to a distant relative.

Conor McGregor spits at fan during heated encounter at recent function

And on social media this evening, footage has emerged of McGregor goading a fan during a recent function in which he attended, spitting in his face and urging him to react after the former jibed at him with a “Let’s go Khabib” remark.

Conor McGregor spit in this guys face after he yelled “Let’s go Khabib” 😬



“I spit in your face, what you do? Nothing.”#UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/eDSV3FwHL2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 3, 2025

Initially in line for a Fall return to the Octagon by promotional boss, Dana White in recent weeks, over the course of the weekend after UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia, the organizational CEO backtracked on those hopes, claiming he was once more unsure when or if McGregor would make good on a comeback to action this year.