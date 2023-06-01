Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) finally returned to fight fans screens after the highly touted TUF 31 aired its first episode on May 30th.

After 30 series of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ (UFC), the coaching showdown between McGregor and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) is the first to be aired on ESPN in the show’s history.

While there was much anticipation for the show, the premiere did not disappoint, with MMA fans itching for the other 11 episodes.

The first episode allowed us to get integrated with the fighters and the theme of the show, being ‘Veterans Vs. Prospects’.

During the beginning of the show, we are welcomed by UFC President Dana White and both TUF coaches as they pick their teams.

Team McGregor who ended up the first pick elected to go with the prosects, whilst Team Chandler was more than happy to go with the veterans.

Instead of the coaches selecting fighters one by one as was done in the previous format, the coaches were asked to select either four prospect or veteran Bantamweight’s and then either four prospect or veteran lightweights by group.

⬇️Drop your early predictions for #TeamMcGregor vs #TeamChandler!#TUF31 is LIVE on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/9C8Lxa05g5 — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) May 31, 2023

Regardless of the team selection, by the end of the episode the show gave the viewers a tasty preview of some of the upcoming episodes.

Conor McGregor makes kids day with wholesome gesture during the filming of TUF

During the end of the episode, we see the Irishman making a business deal with a young boy. McGregor loves the kids UFC actions figures and decides to show his generosity, buying them off him for a pretty penny.

The young boy, who already seemed star struck by ‘The Notorious’, couldn’t believe his luck when Conor McGregor pulled out and handed him over a $1000.

“I’ll take these all off you man, yeah? I’ll take these off you, kid. Just a 12 ton, yeah? 12 ton, my man. Hehehe,” McGregor said.

This is just one of the many scenes that fight fans were teased with at the end of the premiere of new TUF season. While the show seems to have its best moments ahead of it, for Conor McGregor his team didn’t get off to the best start, with Team McGregor losing their first bout within the first ten seconds of the fight.

So far, its one-nil to ‘Iron Mike’.

Who would you rather as your coach, Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?