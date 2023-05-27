Conor McGregor is ready to make his return to the squared circle against UFC legend Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman.

Coleman, 58, recently announced that he would be coming out of retirement to compete in a boxing match under the Celebrity Boxing banner. No other details have been provided, but ‘The Hammer’ is expected to strap on the 10-ounce gloves on October 14. The promotion is still seeking a celebrity opponent for Coleman, but they won’t have to look too hard as one of the biggest names in combat sports history has already thrown their name into the hat.

Responding to the announcement of Coleman’s imminent return, Conor McGregor responded with two simple words: “Challenge accepted!”

It Wouldn’t Be the First Time Conor McGregor Has Stepped Inside the Boxing Ring

Of course, Conor McGregor is no stranger to the squared circle, having stepped away from the Octagon for a big-money fight with undefeated pugilist Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in 2017. ‘The Nortious’ lost the bout via a 10th-round TKO, handing Mayweather his 50th career win.

Since the fight with Mayweather, Conor McGregor has only had his hand raised once inside the Octagon, besting Hall of Fame inductee Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 2020. ‘The Notorious’ hopes to get back into the win column later this year as he is expected to make his long-awaited return against high-octane lightweight standout ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. But first, the two fan favorites will coach opposite one another on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, premiering on May 30.

Like Conor McGregor, Mark Coleman is practically mixed martial arts royalty, holding the distinction of being the UFC’s first-ever heavyweight champion. He defeated Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn at UFC 12 in 1997 to capture the inaugural title. Coleman exited the promotion two years later and began a seven-year stint with PRIDE FC in Japan before returning to the Octagon in 2009. By then, Coleman’s best years were behind him and he ultimately ended his career by losing two of his last three bouts. Nearly 14 years later, ‘The Hammer’ is feeling better than ever and is ready to make his boxing debut.