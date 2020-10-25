Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has laid into Justin Gaethje for his sub-par performance against lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje was dubbed the toughest test of Nurmagomedov’s career ahead of UFC 254. However, on the night it was easy work for the undefeated Russian. Nurmagomedov needed just two rounds to find the triangle choke submission win that left ‘The Highlight’ unconscious on the canvas.

Post-fight Nurmagomedov announced he was retiring from MMA. Gaethje called for a fight with McGregor for the now vacant lightweight title.

“With him retiring, I’m No. 1,” Gaethje said. “Poirier and (Conor) McGregor are going to fight (Jan. 23). They haven’t made it official, so if McGregor wants to bounce out and get the belt, then I’m right here. If they want to give it to someone else, then so be it. But I’ll be ready. I’m ready to fight again. This is my job. This is my life. I love it so much.”

McGregor shut down that idea and ripped into Gaethje for his performance against Nurmagomedov, he wrote the following on social media before deleting the comments.

“Dustin KO’d you, as well as your wrestling/grappling and overall fear of the central positions being truly embarrassing tonight, Justin.”

Conor McGregor deleted tweet to Justin Gaethje via HEAVY.com

McGregor is currently in talks to face Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch. It seems likely that if Nurmagomedov is in fact retired, that fight will be for the vacant lightweight title. However, other options are available for the UFC.

Former Bellator champion, Michael Chandler was on standby for UFC 254 but thankfully didn’t get the call. The UFC clearly hold him in high regard and seem intent on matching him against former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson. If the ongoing financial issues between ‘El Cucuy’ and the UFC brass can be resolved we could well see these two men square off for the now vacant belt.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor? Did Justin Gaethje under perform at UFC 254?