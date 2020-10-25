Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje remains upbeat despite suffering a technical submission loss in his unification fight with 155lb king Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gaethje was stopped inside two rounds by the undefeated Russian who stretched his perfect record to 29-0 with a triangle choke submission.

Speaking post-fight Gaethje tried to convey a positive message and suggested he would bounce back from this latest defeat like he did when he previously fell short against Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez.

“I posted earlier that I would never let my nephew down,” Gaethje said. “Just because you lose, it’s not over. I lost twice and look at me. I was just fighting for a belt. There are not a lot of people in the sport – not experts, not non-experts, not the (expletives) at home – that would’ve ever thought I’d be here after I lost to (Dustin) Poirier that night (in 2018). My coaches believe it. I believed it, because I love competing so much. Why not? Let’s go.”

Despite suffering a comprehensive loss in the UFC 254 main event ‘The Highlight’ was very clearly happy to have had the opportunity to headline against such a massive star.

“I’m happy to have had that billing,” Gaethje said. “When the bell rings, it’s a special feeling. I love it. I don’t think there’s anybody that loves that more than I do. I knew that if I was going to lose that I’m not scared of getting choked out. Getting knocked out does suck because there is consequences – health-wise to that. Getting choked out, you get a nice little dream, and it’s on to the next one. It sucks. I’m hurt.”

Post-fight Nurmagomedov announced he was retiring from MMA. Gaethje called for a fight with former dual weight champion Conor McGregor for the now vacant lightweight title.

“With him retiring, I’m No. 1,” Gaethje said. “Poirier and (Conor) McGregor are going to fight (Jan. 23). They haven’t made it official, so if McGregor wants to bounce out and get the belt, then I’m right here. If they want to give it to someone else, then so be it. But I’ll be ready. I’m ready to fight again. This is my job. This is my life. I love it so much.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Who do you want to see Justin Gaethje fight next?