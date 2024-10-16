Conor McGregor backed as best fighter of all time during UFC prime: ‘The best that’s ever done it’

While fans may be accustomed to seeing Conor McGregor outside the Octagon more often than it in recent years, ex-UFC star, Chael Sonnen has claimed during the Dubliner’s fighting prime, he has a real argument as the best fighter to ever compete in mixed martial arts.

McGregor, a former two-weight champion under the banner of the UFC, has yet to make his return to action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula over three years ago in a first doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to bitter rival, Dustin Poirier.

And planning a return to action next year, McGregor ruled himself from a slated UFC 303 headliner with Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit back in June after fracturing a toe just weeks from the pairing, however, has an ideal opponent in mind for a new year comeback.

Explaining plans to fight as soon as February in the Middle East, McGregor, 36, claimed he would be facing off with surging City Kickboxing ace, Dan Hooker in Saudi Arabia — to the backing of UFC CEO, Dana White.

Chael Sonnen heralds Conor McGregor as best fighter of all-time

Without a victory since a 2020 knockout victory against former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone in his most recent walk at the welterweight limit, according to former championship chaser, Sonnen — during his fighting prime — which saw Conor McGregor scoop two Octagon straps, the Dubliner has an argument to the claim of the best fighter to ever compete in mixed martial arts.

“The best boxer (Floyd Mayweather) that sport has ever seen, he (Conor McGregor) went thirty minutes with him — that’s Conor,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “The other stuff that you’re seeing, a guy that isn’t willing to let go of his identity. A guy who loves his craft so much, but that’s not the part.”

“If you wanna spin the story, that should be remembered,” Sonnen explained. Conor McGregor was truly, truly — perhaps, the best fighter that’s ever done this.

Beginning his Octagon tenure with a seven fight unbeaten run, McGregor would first rack up an interim featherweight title win over Chad Mendes, stopping the veteran with a second round TKO — before then unifying the crowns with a record-setting 13-second knockout of Brazilian star, Jose Aldo.

In 2016, McGregor would become the first two-weight champion to hold both belts simultaneously in the history of the promotion with a dominant second round knockout of then-lightweight kingpin, Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden.