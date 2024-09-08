Conor McGregor wants bare knuckle match against Jeremy Stephens next: 'Me and 'who the f*ck''

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more staked his claim for a grudge fight with Octagon veteran, Jeremy Stephens next under the banner of the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) — especially off the back of his decision win over Bobby Taylor over the weekend.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and a former undisputed featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined from action for more than three years, the Dubliner most recently fractured his left tibia and fibula in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

And forced from a UFC 303 return at the welterweight limit, ex-two-division champion, McGregor fractured a toe on his left foot, ruling him from a bout with Ultimate Fighter rival, Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor welcomes BKFC fight with Jeremy Stephens

Ahead of BKFC 65 in Salt Lake City, Utah over the course of the weekend, McGregor hyped up the above-mentioned, Stephens’ co-headliner against Taylor, before welcoming the chance to fight in the ring against the Iowa native.

“BARE KNUCKLE WARRIORS LETS GO!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “We are live this Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah with the ladies flyweight title on the lie as our dominant world champion @CHRISTINEFEREA_ looks to defend her belt against the explosive up and coming @jademassonwong! A cracking matchup! The ladies leading the charge once again!”

BARE KNUCKLE WARRIORS LETS GO! We are live this Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah with the ladies flyweight title on the line as our dominant World Champion @CHRISTINEFEREA_ looks to defend her belt against the explosive up and coming @jademassonwong! A cracking matchup! The… pic.twitter.com/tVqFpc80MX — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 3, 2024

“In our co-main event also we have “who the f*ck is that guy” facing off against Bobby Taylor,” Conor McGregor continued. “Me and “who the f*ck” is an exciting bare knuckle fight down the line 100%! Good luck to all our combatants! EXCITED! @bareknucklefc FIGHT WEEK! Swipe for the card and full schedule!”

And following the former perennial featherweight contender’s win, Stephens has once more been offered a route to a lucrative bout in the BKFC against McGregor — who partnered with the promotion earlier this annum to boot.