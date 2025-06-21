Ex-UFC Standout Jessica Eye Outslugs Mariya Agapova in Bare-Knuckle Debut – BKFC 76 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ex-UFC Standout Jessica Eye Outslugs Mariya Agapova in Bare-Knuckle Debut - BKFC 76 Highlights

Jessica Eye secured a big win in her bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 73, securing a unanimous decision victory over Mariya Agapova in Texas.

Things got off to a hot start with Eye looking to close the distance and land some stiff shots in close. Agapova used her length advantage to try and keep ‘Evil’ at bay. That trend continued in the second stanza, with Agapova firing from a distance and catching Eye with a counter right that busted open her opponent’s right eye.

Agapova didn’t have much of an answer for Eye in the third and fourth rounds, as ‘Evil’ repeatedly punched her way inside and went to work with the dirty boxing.

READ MORE:  Kenzie Morrison, Son of Boxing Legend Tommy Morrison, Scores Vicious 63-Second TKO in BKFC Debut - BKFC 76 Highlights

Eye scored the first and only knockdown of the fight in the fifth, landing a right to the body that appeared to send Agapova crashing into the ropes. She never hit the mat, but the referee determined that the ropes were the only thing keeping her upright. By rule, that is a knockdown.

Agapova was quick to argue that she had been pushed by Eye, but the referee wasn’t interested in hearing it and continued his standing eight-count. Agapova was unable to get any offense off in the final minute of the fight, sending us to the scorecards after five intense rounds of action.

READ MORE:  Disgraced WWE Founder Vince McMahon Tried to Buy Conor McGregor's BKFC: 'He Was Very Serious'

Official Result: Jessica Eye def. Mariya Agapova via unanimous decision (49-45, 50-44, 49-45)

GuBGLv8W0AArcFL

Check out Highlights From Jessica Eye vs. Mariya Agapova at BKFC 76

READ MORE:  Disgraced WWE Founder Vince McMahon Tried to Buy Conor McGregor's BKFC: 'He Was Very Serious'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts