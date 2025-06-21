Ex-UFC Standout Jessica Eye Outslugs Mariya Agapova in Bare-Knuckle Debut – BKFC 76 Highlights

Jessica Eye secured a big win in her bare-knuckle debut at BKFC 73, securing a unanimous decision victory over Mariya Agapova in Texas.

Things got off to a hot start with Eye looking to close the distance and land some stiff shots in close. Agapova used her length advantage to try and keep ‘Evil’ at bay. That trend continued in the second stanza, with Agapova firing from a distance and catching Eye with a counter right that busted open her opponent’s right eye.

Agapova didn’t have much of an answer for Eye in the third and fourth rounds, as ‘Evil’ repeatedly punched her way inside and went to work with the dirty boxing.

Eye scored the first and only knockdown of the fight in the fifth, landing a right to the body that appeared to send Agapova crashing into the ropes. She never hit the mat, but the referee determined that the ropes were the only thing keeping her upright. By rule, that is a knockdown.

Agapova was quick to argue that she had been pushed by Eye, but the referee wasn’t interested in hearing it and continued his standing eight-count. Agapova was unable to get any offense off in the final minute of the fight, sending us to the scorecards after five intense rounds of action.

Official Result: Jessica Eye def. Mariya Agapova via unanimous decision (49-45, 50-44, 49-45)

Check out Highlights From Jessica Eye vs. Mariya Agapova at BKFC 76