Jeremy Stephens welcomes BKFC fight with Conor McGregor: ‘I’d break his f*cking neck’

Amid claims from former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor how a grudge fight with Octagon alum, Jeremy Stephens in the future under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner may be on the cards in the future — the latter is all ears to a clash.

Stephens, a former perennial contender under the banner of the UFC in the organization’s featherweight division, is slated to return to action tonight in the co-main event of BKFC 65, taking on Bobby Taylor following a prior third round TKO win over fellow UFC veteran, Jimmie Rivera.

And taking on the above-mentioned Taylor tonight, Jeremy Stephens was weighed up as a potential future foe by Dublin rival, McGregor — who has been long linked with a move to the promotion.

“BARE KNUCKLE WARRIORS LETS GO!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “We are live this Friday from Salt Lake City, Utah with the ladies flyweight title on the lie as our dominant world champion @CHRISTINEFEREA_ looks to defend her belt against the explosive up and coming @jademassonwong! A cracking matchup! The ladies leading the charge once again!”

In our co-main event also we have “who the f*ck is that guy” facing off against Bobby Taylor,” Conor McGregor continued. “Me and “who the f*ck” is an exciting bare knuckle fight down the line 100%! Good luck to all our combatants! EXCITED! @bareknucklefc FIGHT WEEK! Swipe for the card and full schedule.”

Jeremy Stephens fancies chances in BKFC fight with Conor McGregor

Reacting to the former two-eight UFC champion’s claims, Iowa veteran, Stephens has welcomed the chance to settle his grudge with the former, claiming he would “break” his neck if they ever fought each other.

“Credit to Conor (McGregor) and all that,” Jeremy Stephens told MMA Fighting. “But if he ever got in there with me, I’d break his f*cking neck, and I’d get a big f*cking fat check.”