Video – Conor McGregor auditions for ‘Cocaine Bear 2’ with bizarre voice note on social media

ByRoss Markey
Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor may have made his Hollywood debut just last week in the form of a lead antagonist role on a remake of cult classic, Road House – however, the Dubliner has now thrown his name and acting chops into the proverbial ring to star in a sequel to the 2023 horror/comedy, Cocaine Bear

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match back in 2021.

And expected to make his return to the Octagon this summer in a grudge fight with former lightweight title chaser, Michael Chandler, ex-two-weight champion, McGregor confirmed along with the North American contender that the UFC have given the pair a greenlight to fight each other in a summer return – potentially as soon as June.

Starring alongside award-winning actor, Jake Gyllenhaal, McGregor, who portrayed the character Knox – featured as a lead antagonist in Road House – which released globally on Amazon Prime last week, to both praise and criticizm from fans and viewers.

And just a week removed from his debut in Hollywood, McGregor informed his social media followers that he was sitting down for the night to watch last year’s flick, Cocaine Bear  – before suggesting he feature in a sequel of the Elizabeth Banks-directed movie.

“Where the f*ck is my cocaine you f*cking stupid bear?” Conor McGregor said in a voice note posted on his official X account – with the caption, “Cocaine Bear 2” who’s ready for it?”

And responding to recent claims from Joe Rogan that he was “crazy” to suggest acting was more difficult than fighting – with the veteran commentator questioning if he would rather act or fight arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov again, McGregor posted several photos of himself in Russia with a live bear, dressed in a tootoo dress, before claiming the Russian would not return to fight him again.

“Hey @joerogan I kidnapped Khabib’s bear and put in a tootoo and shot it in the back of the head and he still won’t come back,” Conor McGregor posted on his X account.”

