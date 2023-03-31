UFC star Conor McGregor calls for armed guard presence at US schools in the wake of Nashville shooting

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor Mcgregor has called for an armed guard presence at all schools in the United States, in the wake of a shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, in which a transgender shooter shot and killed three students, and a further three members of staff.

Conor McGregor shared his thoughts on the Nashville shooting on his Twitter account

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, shared his thoughts on the presences of armed guards at schools across North America in a series of now-deleted tweets on his official Twitter account.

“Just got an ‘amber alert’ to my phone while here in Orlando,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “A smart and quick set up thatalerts everyone there is a child missing and with full description and detail also. Very smart. I would like to see armed protection at each school also.”

“If she (shooter) shot her way into that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down,” Conor McGregor tweeted. Saving those children’s lives. May God and his best people on this earth protect out children.” (H/T Sunday World)

Wrapping up filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this month, McGregor, who featured on the reality television show against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, is expected to fight the #5 ranked lightweight at the welterweight limit later this year in his first Octagon walk since July 2021.

In his most recent professional fight, UFC star, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, Nevada.