Conor McGregor Admits He Knew Who The F*ck Jeremy Stephens Was

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor never fails to deliver a good zinger during a press conference, and he uttered an all-time classic in 2016 towards Jeremy Stephens.

McGregor’s “who the f*ck is that guy” remark remains to this day one of his most popular lines. Now, ahead of his return this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone, McGregor sat down with the UFC Europe Twitter account to look back on the iconic moment. McGregor admitted that he did, in fact, know who Jeremy Stephens was. (H/T BJPenn.com)

Did @TheNotoriousMMA really not know who Jeremy Stephens was?! 🤔



Well, we asked him… pic.twitter.com/g5iDRTZxld — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 15, 2020

“Of course I knew who Jeremy was,” McGregor said. “Jeremy’s a good fighter. He was a former lightweight, then went down to the featherweight division, has good power in his hands.”

McGregor noted he was at a great spot at that point in time during his career, coming off a victory against Nate Diaz in which he avenged the only loss of his UFC career (at the time), and was preparing to challenge Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title in Madison Square Garden.

“At the time it was just impeccable,” McGregor said. “You don’t really think about these things. You just go off the cuff and have a bit of fun in there. I was in a great spot. I just avenged my loss against Nate Diaz. A lot of hard work went into that.

“And then I was preparing for the second world title bout [with Eddie Alvarez]. I was in a great spot mentally and physically, and I don’t know, it just rolled off the tongue and clattered old Jeremy in the cheek.”

Would you like to see a fight between McGregor and Stephens?