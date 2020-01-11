Conor McGregor Dares ‘Cowboy’ Not To Shoot In On Him At UFC 246

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) later this month (Sat. January 18, 2020).

The pair are well-known for their preference to keep a fight standing, and many fans are expecting exactly that when they clash later this month. However, many feel a quick way to victory for Cerrone could be taking the fight to the ground and using his jiu-jitsu skills. With that being said, Cerrone has made it clear he intends to stand with McGregor during their main event.

Now, McGregor has taken to Instagram to challenge Cerrone, daring “Cowboy” not to shoot in on him during the fight.

“First one to shoot’s a cowbitch”

It has been interesting to see that the leadup to the bout hasn’t featured a whole lot of trash-talking, which is the norm for a McGregor contest. However, in a recent interview, McGregor shed some light on that decision, explaining why he actually appreciates his adversary.

“Well, I said I’d fight him right? Me and Donald have had a history, a long history – well not a long history, but we’ve had a history. It’s an exciting bout, it’s a fan-friendly bout, it’s a fight that excites me, and it’s a fight that I said I’d partake – I appreciate Donald I have to say.

“He’s fought a lot of times, and since the last time I saw him – I saw him at that Aldo press conference many many years ago – he’s gone on and fought so many times. He’s also a family man with his grandmother – I appreciate that and I respect that. I also respect the method he went about with the Proper Whiskey and, you know, so much work goes into these things. To see that bit of respect, I appreciate that. I look forward to having a good bout,” McGregor said.

“I’m happy to come back and have my comeback fight and the beginning of my season against Donald. And I look forward to it, it’s going to be a good night, and I’m going to shine here on January 18. I’m going to create magic, like I have many times before. But this is going to be something special.”

Do you expect to see much grappling between McGregor and Cerrone at UFC 246?