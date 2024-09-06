Conor McGregor eyes 2025 presidential run: ‘I am the only logical choice’

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has now claimed he is entertaining a potential presidential run in his native Republic of Ireland, claiming he is now the “only logical choice” to replace the incumbent, Michael D. Higgins next year.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, has been out of action for over three years, most recently headlining UFC 264.

And suffering a gruesome injury in the first round resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fibula in their trilogy rubber match at the lightweight limit.

Ruled from a scheduled comeback at UFC 303 earlier this summer, McGregor confirmed a fractured toe scuppered a welterweight return against veteran striker, Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

And on social media this week, Conor McGregor took issue with the current governmental regime unveiling a new bike shed for ministers, which reportedly cost over three hundred thousand euro to install.

Conor McGregor teases presidential run next year in Ireland

“I’ve seen nicer bus stops!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “1. Who charged this extortionate price. 2. Which wally in position approved it. With me as President this type of carry on that we’ve seen countless times, some more serious than others, would be tore apart on the spot! A greedy and corrupted bunch of chances is all! #IDHAVEALLOURANSWERS”

And in a follow-up tweet on his social media, Dublin striker, McGregor sent out feelers on a potential presidential run next year in his native Republic of Ireland.

“As president I hold the power to summon the Dail as well as dissolve it,” Conor McGregor posted on his X account. “So as I said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disruptors of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!”

As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 5, 2024

“These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and i would have it done by day end,” McGregor continued. “Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dail entirely. Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank. This would be my power as president. I know very well. Ireland needs an active president employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…”