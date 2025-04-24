Report – Mateusz Gamrot set for fight with L’udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107 in May

Polish lightweight star, Mateusz Gamrot is set to snap his lengthy hiatus at the end of next month, taking on surging contender, L’udovit Klein at UFC Vegas 107 in a high-stakes pairing.

Gamrot, a former two-weight champion with KSW, currently holds the number seven rank at the lightweight limit.

Sidelined since August of last year, Gamrot most recently co-headlined UFC 305, suffering a contentious split decision loss against Kiwi striker, Dan Hooker. The defeat saw the snapping of Gamrot’s impressive three-fight winning run.

As for Klein, the Slovak contender has yet to crack the top-10 himself — even the top-15 of the lightweight limit. However, the veteran is unbeaten in his last seven straight Octagon walks to boot.

Mateusz Gamrot set to fight L’udovit Klein in return clash

News of Mateusz Gamrot’s return at UFC Vegas 107 against the 30-year-old, L’udovit Klein was first reported by MMA Fighting reporter, Mike Heck.

“UFC just announced Mateusz Gamrot vs. L’udovit Klein for UFC Vegas 107 on May 31. Great fight — although could’ve maybe saved that one for any of the June cards outside of the World’s Most Famous APEX.”

Before his defeat against City Kickboxing star, Hooker, former KSW star, Gamrot had turned in a trio of consecutive victories over former undisputed champion, Rafael dos Anjos, as well as Rafael Fiziev, and the recently retired, Jalin Turner.

Suffering just two other losses in his brief Octagon tenure, Polish contender, Gamrot came unstuck against both Beneil Dariush, and in his promotional debut, Guram Kutateladze in another controversial decision loss.

Boasting a 23-4-1 professional record, during his recent unbeaten run in the promotion, Klein has turned in notable wins over Roosevelt Roberts, Thiago Moises, Ignacio Bahamondes, and Mason Jones to name a few.

UFC Vegas 107 takes place on May 31. from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada — with a high-profile flyweight main event fight between Maycee Barber, and Erin Blanchfield set to take main event honors.