Conor McGregor slams ‘Greedy and corrupted’ officials over expensive bike shed

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more hit out governmental officials in his native Ireland — as well as hinting at a potential presidential run next year in his country, after the regime came under fire this week following the unveiling of an eye-watering €335,000 bike shed for ministers.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, has been out of action for over three years, most recently headlining UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Fracturing his left tibia and fibula that night, McGregor suffered a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier as a result, before injury ruled him from a scheduled comeback as recent as June of this year.

Slated to headline UFC 303 at the end of June at the welterweight limit, Conor McGregor fractured a toe during a sparring session two weeks from a booked fight with veteran American fighter, Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor takes aim at government officials in Ireland once more

And remaining vocal across social media this year regarding the Republic of Ireland and it’s immigration policy, McGregor has now hit out at government officials after a bike shed was erected in the capital — costing in excess of €335,000.

“I’ve seen nicer bus stops!” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “1. Who charged this extortionate price. 2. Which wally in position approved it. With me as President this type of carry on that we’ve seen countless times, some more serious than others, would be tore apart on the spot! A greedy and corrupted bunch of chances is all! #IDHAVEALLOURANSWERS”

Without a victory in mixed martial arts since 2020, McGregor most recently defeated UFC Hall of Fame striker, Donald Cerrone with a 40-seconds knockout win in another trip to Las Vegas, in his most recent venture to the welterweight limit to boot.