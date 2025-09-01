Colby Covington Targets Paddy Pimblett for Historic UFC White House Event

Colby Covington has publicly called for a matchup with Paddy Pimblett to headline the UFC’s first-ever event on the South Lawn of the White House, scheduled for July 4, 2026, as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. UFC president Dana White confirmed that talks with the Trump administration have secured approval for the event, which will feature a professional mixed-martial-arts card on the White House grounds.

Colby Covington Targets Paddy Pimblett for White House UFC Fight

Colby Covington, a former interim UFC welterweight champion, framed the opportunity as the culmination of his career achievements and his role in bridging MMA and national politics. In an interview with Helen Yee, he explained:

“There’s nothing more that I want for my career and everything I’ve worked for than to fight at the White House. You know, I’m the one that started getting MMA into politics and Donald Trump supporting the Republican movement. So, I feel like I deserve to fight there. But, you know, obviously, ultimately it’s up to the UFC, whatever they decide. But I’m calling my shot now. Please, please, Dana, let me fight on that White House card. I know Trump asked you, Dana, to let me on that White House card. Please, Dana, please.”

Covington first visited the White House in 2018 after defeating Rafael dos Anjos, becoming the first UFC champion invited to the Executive Mansion. Since then, he has aligned closely with former President Donald Trump, citing Trump’s public support as central to his appeal for inclusion on the historic card. UFC chief Dana White has yet to release a fight lineup, but Covington’s lobbying highlights his belief that only he can claim the mantle of MMA’s political pioneer.

In selecting an opponent, Covington emphasized an international challenge.

“Dream opponent, you know, probably Paddy Pimblett. I think you got to go with someone that’s not in the US. I don’t want to fight a USA fighter. I want to fight an international fighter. So, I think Paddy Pimblett makes the most sense.”

Pimblett, a Liverpool native competing at lightweight, boasts a 7–0 record in the UFC with two knockouts, three submissions and two decision victories. He is currently ranked ninth in the lightweight division after earning performance bonuses in five of his seven UFC fights.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 10: Paddy Pimblett of England interacts with the crowd during the UFC 314 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Pimblett’s rise from Cage Warriors champion to UFC prospect has been rapid. His most recent victory came by TKO over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April 2025, solidifying his status as a contender. Known for his charismatic personality and outspoken style, Pimblett has headlined multiple Fight Night cards.

Analysts note that a bout between Covington and Pimblett would pit a welterweight veteran returning from a long layoff against a lightweight who has never lost in MMA’s premier organization. Such an encounter would carry significant promotional value, especially given the White House setting and the political overtones tied to both fighters’ public personas.

UFC’s partnership with Paramount+ and CBS, announced alongside the White House event confirmation, underscores the promotion’s pivot toward streaming and broadcast distribution