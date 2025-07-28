Like a Dad Beats a Seven-Year-Old: Paddy Pimblett’s Brutally Mocks Michael Chandler

Paddy Pimblett promised a beating. He absolutely delivered, leaving Michael Chandler with flashbacks and the kind of headache only Scousers can cause. After UFC 314, “The Baddy” didn’t just beat Chandler – he “put a severe beating on him like a dad beats a seven-year-old up,” as Paddy so delicately put it. Move over Gaethje and Poirier, you didn’t knock Chandler out? No worries. Paddy steamrolled him and made it look like father-son sparring, only with a few more elbows and a little less life advice.

Paddy’s ‘Dad Beatdown’ That Stunned Chandler

He said:

“I wanted to knock him out because Gaethje hadn’t and Poirier hadn’t, but I ended up putting a severe beating on him like a dad beats a seven-year-old up.”

Let’s talk about the fight. Chandler swaggered in, chin up, eager to add “Paddy” to his scrapbook of wild UFC moments. Unfortunately, the scrap turned into a Scouse showcase. Pimblett diced Chandler up with jabs and high kicks, those arms probably still vibrating from blocking. While Chandler was busy loading up haymakers and looking for that one-punch KO, Paddy kept him at the end of a jab, sprinkled in body kicks for flavor, then dished out a ground-and-pound masterclass once the fight hit the mat.

Paddy Pimblett

It was dominance. “Everyone thinks I’m getting knocked out because I leave my chin high but this chin’s made of granite,” Paddy laughed on his way out, undefeated in the UFC, chin still firmly attached. Chandler, for all his explosiveness, couldn’t even ruffle Paddy’s hair. After round one, it was one-way traffic – Pimblett slicing, dicing, cutting Chandler up with a naughty knee and brutal ground work, referee forced to intervene in round three.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England punches Michael Chandler in a lightweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Where does this put Paddy in the lightweight circus? He blasted past the gatekeeper and rocketed straight into contender territory – he’s now sitting in the division’s top 8, while Chandler, bless him, contemplates retirement or a career in color commentary. With the win, Paddy has essentially shouted, “Anyone in the top five, let’s have it!” calling out names like Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and that “little posh boy” Arman Tsarukyan. Cheek never takes a night off, does it? The lad’s ambition is outright: a world title. UFC brass are listening, fans are chanting, and rivals? They’re nervously watching Scouse highlight reels.

So, is the UFC lightweight division ready for “The Baddy” as a title contender? He’s got the momentum, the mouth, and now the resume. Rumors swirl of a big-money fight with Ilia Topuria, or maybe a showdown in Abu Dhabi with Gaethje. Paddy doesn’t mind – anyone, anywhere, any accent. And if there’s one thing fight night proved: if you bully a Scouser in the playground, don’t be surprised when he grows up and takes your lunch money on the world stage.