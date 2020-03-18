Colby Covington Says UFC Postponing Events Due To COVID-19 Wasn’t ‘The Right Move’

Spread the word!













Colby Covington doesn’t agree with Dana White postponing the next three UFC events due to COVID-19.

The UFC pulled the plug on their next three events due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. They were one of the last promotions to suspend play as major leagues like the NHL, MLB and NBA already did so weeks ago.

For Covington, he says fighters want to fight and now was the time to do so. He also doesn’t think it is any more dangerous than the flu and people are overreacting to it.

”I don’t think it was the right move,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “I think we’re healthy, young professional athletes. We already do something that’s dangerous enough as it is, getting locked into an Octagon and fighting each other, so what’s more dangerous than a little flu that’s going on right now? I think people just need to be more aware of what’s going on, wash their hands, social distancing, this and that. But as professional athletes, we already risk enough as it is.

”I had a fan reach out to me from China, and they were like, ‘We just had to stay in our houses for 30 days, pretty much quarantined, and after that, there haven’t been any new cases for over one month, and everything’s under control,’” Covington added. “I think everybody’s kind of panicking and acting irrationally, and we just need to realize that everything’s under control, and America, the greatest country in the world, is going to be OK, and things will go back to normal.”

Colby Covington hasn’t fought since he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 245. Since then, he said he agreed to fight Tyron Woodley this Saturday before the UFC pulled the plug.

”Both sides were agreeing,” Covington said “Tyron Woodley’s never accepted a fight with me. For the first time ever, he’s finally agreed to fight me, and it was about to happen for the people, and all of a sudden, the plug got pulled, and they couldn’t find anywhere to do the fight.”

Now, he has fully turned his attention to getting the rematch with Kamaru Usman.

”That definitely takes priority over Woodley,” he said.

Do you agree with Colby Covington?