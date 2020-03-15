Colby Covington Open To ‘Beating The F*ck Out Of’ Tyron Woodley

Spread the word!













Gilbert Burns is not the only fighter offering to step in on short notice — Colby Covington is also willing to face Tyron Woodley next week.

Woodley was expected to face Leon Edwards in the UFC London headliner on March 21. However, the card had to be relocated to the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Unfortunately, that meant Edwards would not be able to make the fight. Woodley, however, is not out of the fight as of yet as the UFC still plans on going ahead with the event.

Burns has already offered to step in on short notice and the latest to do so is Covington.

“Word on the street is @LeonScott is out,” Covington tweeted. “The @ufc and America need a hero. Who wants see America’s Champ put the #MAGA cape on and beat the f*ck out of @twooodley live on @ESPN next week for your entertainment and my own personal pleasure? 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸”

Woodley and Covington seemed destined to fight in 2018 but circumstances led to a heated grudge match between the two not coming to fruition.

Although Woodley vs. Burns is a great matchup, most in the combat sport world would ideally prefer to see Covington be the one stepping in.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the UFC plans on doing.

As far as Woodley is concerned, he’s open to a fight with Covington but doesn’t believe “Chaos” is serious about it.

Covington, however, claims he has informed the UFC that he’s available.

“America’s Champ has let the @ufc know he’s available to #KAG and slap the sh*t out of @twooodley live on @espn for the people! Someone let Tyrone know. That dip sh*t has me blocked on all platforms because my words “hurt his precious little feelings.” 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸”

What do you think of Covington offering to step in and fight Woodley?