Kamaru Usman Puts Colby Covington Away – UFC 245 Results

In the main event of UFC 245, Kamaru Usman makes his first-ever welterweight title defense against Colby Covington.

Round 1:

Usman lands a jab to start things off. A kick to the body for Covington in response. Another stiff jab from Usman. Another kick to the body lands for Covington, along with a leg kick. A nice combination lands for Covington. Usman lands a pair of nice right hands. More big right hooks from Usman. Usman with another right hand down the middle and Covington responds with a nice combination.

A big right-hand lands for Usman. A big pair of hooks land for Covington and he’s putting together some nice strikes now. Another big straight right hand for Covington but Usman responds with a stiff shot. Usman was a bit stung but seems to have recovered a bit. Another big left-hand lands for Covington and Usman responds with one of his own. Usman lands a body shot that seems to have hurt Covington.

Both men exchanging good shots now, but Usman lands a very nice uppercut. Covington lands a nice left hand. A nice uppercut lands for Covington to end the round.

Round 2:

Usman looking for a body attack now to start the round. Very nice jabs from Usman. Covington lands a left hand and follows up with another to the body. Usman lands a right hand. Both men land now. A big jab from Usman and Covington responds with a pair of shots that stuns Usman. Usman with a nice jab. Both men landing hard jabs now. Covington with a nice combination again. Covington lands a nice jab. Covington continues to put together some nice strikes. Covington with nice shots to the head and Usman responds with a body aback. Covington wobbles back after a body shot. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Usman separates a clinch with a knee to the body. A shot to the body for Covington, but Usman is keeping Covington at bay with pressure. A nice right hand to the body lands for Usman. Covington has two overhands blocked. Covington is really blocking his body, he must be hurting. Usman putting together nice shots now, and Covington lands a big shot and pounces. An eye poke stops the blitz. A jab from Covington to start things off after the break. Covington just catches Usman before getting hit with a big shot to the face. Round comes to an end.

Round 4:

A jab from Usman and Covington responds with a kick to the body. Covington putting together big strikes now and they exchange wildly in the center. Usman responds with body shots. A nice hook from Covington lands and stuns Usman a bit but Usman responds with a pair of nice shots. Covington with another couple of big shots.

More big shots being exchanged now. Usman with a big body shot and a right hand. Covington with a shot that wobbles Usman a bit, and Covington responds with kicks to the leg. Usman with a right hook. A head kick from Covington just lands. Usman responds with a jab. The round comes to an end.

Round 5:

A high kick for Usman just lands. A nice combination for Covington now. A big combination from Covington again. Covington and Usman exchange hard right hands. Another nice combination put together for Covington. Usman with a 1-2 that just lands and Covington responds with a left hand. Another left hand connects for Covington. Usman with a very nice uppefcut to the body.

Usman catches Covington with a hook. Covington gets in a left hand and Usman catches Covington with a big shot that hurts him. Usman pouring it on now. Another big hook connects for Usman. Usman with a stiff jab. A bigshot from Usman drops Covington. Usman pours on the ground-and-pound and puts Covington away.

Official Result: Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington via R5 TKO (punches, 4:10)