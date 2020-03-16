UFC’s Next Three Events Indefinitely Postponed

Spread the word!













The UFC won’t be staging its next three events.

As per an email from UFC president Dana White, this weekend’s relocated UFC London event along with the events that were set to take place in Columbus and Portland are now indefinitely postponed.

“This weekend’s UFC event, as well as 3/28 and 4/11, have been indefinitely postponed per an email from Dana White to all UFC employees. #UFC

“Dana has praised the efforts of all employees for working so hard to constantly make it happen everywhere and every time. But, with the current state of affairs, it’s simply impossible.”

It remains to be seen how this affects the most highly-anticipated card of the year in UFC 249. That card was set to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson and was to take place April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite most sports leagues around the world suspending their seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, the UFC seemed adamant in making sure their shows went ahead.

UFC Brasilia took place behind closed doors this past weekend while the promotion was also looking to book fights for this upcoming weekend despite the already-present complications and fight cancelations.

As it stands, it looks like Cage Warriors 113 on Friday might be the last mixed martial arts event for a while.

