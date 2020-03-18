Colby Covington Says Jorge Masvidal & Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘Got A Little Fling Going On’

Spread the word!













Colby Covington has bashed his ATT teammates Jorge Masvidal, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who he says have “got a little fling going on right now.”

Whilst speaking with Submission Radio Covington apologised to another teammate Dustin Poirier for going after him during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

However, when he was asked if we wanted to repair his relationship with any of his other teammates, ‘Chaos’ wasn’t too keen. The former interim welterweight champion then proceeded to rag on BMF title holder Masvidal.

“What’s my message to Jorge “Journeyman” Jorge Masvidal AKA Street Judas? The guy who tried to stab me in the back for money and business? You got your ass whooping waiting, buddy. You got your 10 seconds of fame. They’re up. You hit lighting in a bottle. But let’s look at your record, buddy. You got double digit losses on your record. You’re a 50/50 average mediocre fighter. Stop acting like you’re so great, you ain’t great. You know what happened when we used to train for the last eight, nine years. There’s never been one second where you have ever beat me. So, if you want to get embarrassed in front of the world, let’s do it, because Jorge keeps talking about wanting to fight in the streets. It’s like, dude, if we fight in the streets who’s going to pay your medical bills, Jorge? At least if we fight in the UFC octagon I’m gonna break your jaw, I’m gonna rearrange your face, and the UFC will cover your medical bills. So, let’s leave our business in the octagon. But he doesn’t want to fight me in the octagon, he knows better than that.”

Covington wasn’t done there and continued to rant, this time going after former strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk who he claims is Masvidals “sidepiece.”

“And as far as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, you know, his little sidepiece, that they got a little fling going on right now, I could give a fuck less about her. She’s washed up, nobody cares about her. She used to be the boogiewoman, now she’s the boobie woman. Look at her face. She got her face rearranged, and I called it. In the beginning of the week, the week before her fight, I put a video saying, hey guys, Joanna wants an apology from me, so here I am for my apology. Joanna, I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you had to get your face rearranged and everybody’s going to get rich at mybookie.ag. And that’s exactly what happened, I got rich. I made a Rolex off of Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s bitch ass.”

What do you make of Colby Covington’s attack on his ATT teammates?