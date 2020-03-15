VIDEO: Joanna Jędrzejczyk Shows Facial Injuries On Return To Poland

Spread the word!













Former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk has provided fans with an injury update and shown her face for the first time since UFC 248.

The Polish striker fought in an epic five round war against Weili Zhang at UFC 248 last Saturday night. It was a back-and-forth bout which Jędrzejczyk lost by the narrowest of split decisions.

During the bout Jędrzejczyk suffered a horrific hematoma on her forehead that worried fight fans and pundits alike. Since the bout she has only posted one picture of her forehead whilst covering her face. Other than that, Jędrzejczyk has only spoke to media over the phone to confirm she is doing well and will seek the rematch against Zhang.

In an Instagram post from earlier today Jędrzejczyk shows her uncovered face which is almost full with bruises. Despite that she seemed in good spirits after arriving home to Poland, she said.

“Hello guys! I made it home. I’m in Poland, it’s almost 2am. Happy to be back home. I took a long shower, unpacked some stuff and now I’m having a small home spa. It’s a mud mask. Of course, I’m still having so many bruises on my face, on my chest. The swelling went down but I feel better. So, we good! I’m about to go to sleep. I cannot wait to enjoy my family and friends. Be safe guys.”

Joanna Jędrzejczyk's recovery update 7 days after her all-time great fight against Zhang Weili. (via https://t.co/tQvu40SEUN) pic.twitter.com/oA945X2Z0v — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) March 15, 2020

Is Joanna Jędrzejczyk healing faster or slower than you expected post UFC 248?