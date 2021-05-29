Colby Covington believes Jon Jones is done with fighting and that we’ll never see the former light-heavyweight champion inside the Octagon ever again.

Jones hasn’t fought since defending his 205lb strap in controversial circumstances against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020.

Since then, ‘Bones’ has relinquished his title and announced his intention to compete at heavyweight moving forward.

Unfortunately for Jones and fight fans his heavyweight debut has been delayed after he and the UFC failed to come to financial terms on a deal for his divisional move.

Jones says he is willing to sit out for even longer if needed. While UFC president, Dana White, is on the record saying he wouldn’t be sad to see Jones retire from the sport.

During an appearance on the MMA Roasted podcast, Covington said that’s exactly what he expects Jones to do.

“No, he’s [Jon Jones] not fighting at heavyweight man,” Covington claimed. “He’s done, he doesn’t have the right scientist, the right juice to do anymore. He knows he’s done. He’s trying to get one more cash grab and hope that it’s so much money that he doesn’t have to do anything but I don’t think he’s ever fighting again. I just don’t see it.

“If he wanted a fight, he would have fought already,” Covington added. “He would have went back to light heavyweight and fought Jan or something. He’s too small for heavyweight man. He’s just looking to get a big cash grab with Francis but he knows he’s going to get knocked out so he’s trying to get as much money as he can to take that ass beating” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Will Jon Jones retire from MMA before we get the chance to see him compete at heavyweight?