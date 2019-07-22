Colby Covington Mocks Jon Jones After Battery Allegations

Spread the word!













Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington did not miss a chance to pile on the misery with the recent allegations towards Jon Jones.

Jones was charged with battery for an alleged incident in April that took place in a strip club in New Mexico with a waitress. According to further reports, the waitress claimed Jones slapped her p***y among other accusations such as putting her in a chokehold and lifting her up.

Of course, “Bones” would come out and deny these allegations on social media. But Covington would quote Jones and mock him by referencing his past hit-and-run incident:

“A lot of pundits trying to tarnish the good name of my buddy @jonnybones,” Covington tweeted. “Can we take a moment & acknowledge: A) At least this time the woman he hit wasn’t pregnant B) Jon was mature enough not to strike her with a car at high speed while intoxicated. He’s making progress people!“

It’s not the first time Covington has mocked Jones. The two former roommates have gone back-and-forth on social media in recent years. In April, “Chaos” claimed he could even beat Jones at light heavyweight if he was given steroids.

Do you think Jones will respond to Covington?