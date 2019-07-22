Jon Jones Responds To Battery Allegations: ‘I’m Definitely Not In Any Trouble’

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was recently charged with battery for an alleged incident at a strip club earlier this year.

A cocktail waitress working at the TD’s Eubank Showclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico claims Jones “slapped her inappropriately” and “pulled her down to his lap and kissed her neck.” He also apparently put her in a chokehold and lifted her up off of the ground. Jones has since paid a $300 bond and has not been arrested as of this writing.

His spokesperson, James Hallinan, released the following statement on the accusations, which the Jones camp deems “false”:

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

Jones also took to Twitter early this morning (Mon. July 22, 2019) to respond to some fan backlash over the story. “Bones” told one fan that he’s “definitely not in any trouble,” before warning not to believe everything you read on the internet:

“I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet.”

Jones responded to another fan who suggested he should just stay inside to stay out of any trouble. The 205-pound champion stated he won’t keep himself locked up inside as he loves his community too much, and also hinted that he could be fighting again come December:

“I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well. And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December”

What do you think about Jones’ comments regarding the recent battery allegations?